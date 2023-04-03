Tuesday night's forecast for severe weather for eastern and southeastern Iowa resembles what was projected last Friday.

“It’s pretty similar to what we just experienced,” said Alexis Jimenez, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It’s trending a little more to the north though.”

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area was lucky to avoid significant damage and experienced few outages Friday.

However, the region again is on the edge of the portion of Iowa considered at “moderate risk” from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, the fourth-highest NWS risk designation out of five.

That means tornados, large hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms are possibile. Showers could start as early as 3 p.m.

“Keep updated with the forecast, have a severe weather plan and make sure you have a safe place to take shelter,” said Jimenez, who says meteorologists are confident in their predictions for those given the "moderate risk" designation," and the forecast will not change.

The cities include Mashalltown, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Clinton, Davenport, Galesburg, Ottumwa and Memphis. No Iowa cities have been given the most dire -- “high risk” – designation.

Wind gusts could approach 40 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

The weather is expected to dry out come early morning Wednesday. High winds are still a possibility; however, eastern Iowa is not on the same alert as Tuesday night, Jimenez emphasized, when “widespread severe storms are possible.”

April and May are when severe weather become more common in the Midwest as temperatures warm up and moisture increases, meaning stronger systems tend to move through.

Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts told the Associated Press. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.

That’s only part of it. Nature dealt the United States a bad hand, but people have made it much worse by what, where and how we build, several experts said.

Then add climate change, and “buckle up. More extreme events are expected,” said Rick Spinrad, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The fierce storms that spawned tornadoes in 11 states killed at least 32 people as the system that began Friday plodded through Arkansas and traveled northeast through the South and into the Midwest and Northeast.

However, no deaths were reported in Iowa. Grundy County, as well as Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties, saw the worst of the damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report