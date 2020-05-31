Tuesday is the primary election. See who's running

WATERLOO — Though it may have gotten lost in the shuffle given the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still a primary election Tuesday.
Voters must answer some major questions, including who will face U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the fall.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot has passed, but voters may cast a ballot in person from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Find your polling place at sos.iowa.gov.
U.S. Senate
Four Democrats are vying to run against Ernst in November. She has served one term in the U.S. Senate and is unopposed in the Republican primary.
The Cook Political Report recently downgraded the statewide race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican.”
Michael Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral, said in a Courier interview his top issues are combating climate change, updating the Affordable Care Act and cutting out corruption in Congress.
Kimberly Graham, a lawyer specializing in child and family law, advocates for universal single-payer health care, the Green New Deal, racial justice, immigration and workers’ rights.
Theresa Greenfield, the former president of a small commercial real estate business, has offered a plan to end political corruption. She is not taking money from corporate political action committees, wants to strengthen the Affordable Care Act with a public option and let Medicare negotiate for lower drug prices.
Eddie Mauro, who owns a Des Moines property insurance company, wants to offer everyone the same health care coverage available to members of Congress.
A fifth Democratic candidate, Cal Woods, has dropped out and announced his support for Franken.
U.S. House District 1
In U.S. House District 1 — which covers much of Northeast Iowa including Black Hawk County — two Republicans are vying to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat serving her first term after flipping the seat blue by defeating former U.S. Rep. Rod Blum.
The Cook Political Report rates the district as a “toss-up.”
Thomas Hansen of Decorah, a Winneshiek County farmer, is facing state Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion, currently serving her second term in the Iowa House.
Hinson, a former morning television anchor, has the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Her financial supporters include Sen. Joni Ernst’s Victory Iowa PAC and several House GOP leadership PACs.
Iowa House District 60
Another competitive primary race to unseat a one-term incumbent that flipped blue is in Iowa House District 60, which encompasses Hudson, parts of Waterloo and Cedar Falls and parts of rural Black Hawk County.
Incumbent Democrat Dave Williams will face the winner of a race between Republicans Colleen Tierney and Ryan Howard.
Republican Walt Rogers held the district from 2010 to 2018 until he was defeated by Williams, and before that the district was a longtime Republican stronghold.
Republicans have held a state government “trifecta” in Iowa — with majorities in both the House and Senate as well as the governorship — since 2017. Democrats only need to flip four seats in the House to regain control of that chamber.
Tierney has worked as a real estate agent and “in the beauty business,” and has the backing of Waterloo City Council member Margaret Klein.
Howard of Cedar Falls, a Deere and Co. employee, has the backing of Black Hawk County Supervisor and former Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.
Iowa House District 72
In House District 72, Democrats John Anderson and Christina Blackcloud-Garcia are vying to face Republican incumbent Dean Fisher for the right to represent a portion of southern Black Hawk County, including La Porte City, as well as all of Tama County and most of Marshall County.
Fisher was first elected in 2012 and has served for seven years. In 2018, he retained his seat against Democrat Mindy Benson with nearly 60% of the vote.
Blackcloud-Garcia is the director of senior services for the Meskwaki Nation. Anderson rehabs homes in Tama County.
Both have run for their party’s nomination before — Anderson in 2016 and Blackcloud-Garcia in 2012 — but neither won the right to face Fisher, something bound to change this year.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.