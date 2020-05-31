Tuesday is the primary election. See who's running

Incumbent Democrat Dave Williams will face the winner of a race between Republicans Colleen Tierney and Ryan Howard.

Republican Walt Rogers held the district from 2010 to 2018 until he was defeated by Williams, and before that the district was a longtime Republican stronghold.

Republicans have held a state government “trifecta” in Iowa — with majorities in both the House and Senate as well as the governorship — since 2017. Democrats only need to flip four seats in the House to regain control of that chamber.

Tierney has worked as a real estate agent and “in the beauty business,” and has the backing of Waterloo City Council member Margaret Klein.

Howard of Cedar Falls, a Deere and Co. employee, has the backing of Black Hawk County Supervisor and former Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka.

Iowa House District 72

In House District 72, Democrats John Anderson and Christina Blackcloud-Garcia are vying to face Republican incumbent Dean Fisher for the right to represent a portion of southern Black Hawk County, including La Porte City, as well as all of Tama County and most of Marshall County.