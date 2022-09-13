Tuesday is guest night for prospective members at Proud Image Chorus

Tonight is guest night for Proud Image Chorus, the Cedar Valley's all-male chorus, under the direction of David Boyd.
Men interested in joining the group can attend at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at at Prince of
Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.
For more information, call Eric Boyd at (319) 504-4645 or (515) 979-9054.
Cedar Falls ARTapalooza 2022
EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
