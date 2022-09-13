 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuesday is guest night for prospective members at Proud Image Chorus

Chorus 2

Director David Boyd leads members of Cedar Valley's Proud Image Chorus and Mason City's River City Chorus in rehearsal at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

Tonight is guest night for Proud Image Chorus, the Cedar Valley's all-male chorus, under the direction of David Boyd.

Men interested in joining the group can attend at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at at Prince of

Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

For more information, call Eric Boyd at (319) 504-4645 or (515) 979-9054.

