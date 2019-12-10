HAMPTON — Tuberculosis has been detected in Franklin County.
On Monday, the Hampton-Dumont school district issued a notice on its website that a high school student has been diagnosed as having TB.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is working with Franklin County Public Health to create a list of anyone with whom the student came in contact so they can also be tested, said Ashley Roberts, Franklin County Public Health administrator.
TB is an airborne pathogen transmitted through coughing, talking and sneezing. The illness causes a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, pain in the chest and coughing up sputum or blood. A fever can also be present.
The illness is treated with antibiotics. A vaccine for TB is generally not recommended.
TB testing and treatment is free through the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Franklin County has had only one other documented case of TB since 2008, according to state health records. Over the same time, Iowa has averaged about 46 cases of TB annually, down markedly from the 600-700 diagnosed in the 1930s and 1940s, according to the Iowa DPH.
