CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its ninth free concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.

The one-hour program by the 45-piece band will feature Ken Henze playing a tuba solo, selections from “Oklahoma,” works by Fillmore, Yoder, Daehn and more. A pre-show performance of the New Horizons Band, directed by Diana Blake, will be presented at 6:30 p.m..

The Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. There is free parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building a block east of the park.

Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.

For more information visit the band’s website at www.cedarnet.org/cfband or phone 266-1253.

