'Try to Remember' to snag tickets for CFCT's timeless production of 'The Fantasticks'

CEDAR FALLS — It’s hard to forget “Try to Remember” from the world’s longest-running theater production, “The Fantasticks.”

The poetic song is steeped in nostalgia for youth and lost innocence as it inspires the imagination and conjures memories of one’s life.

Long-time theater veteran Liane Nichols, who is directing the Cedar Falls Community Theatre show opening Friday at the Oster Regent Theatre, believes the song “pulls it all together.”

“One line is full of wisdom – ‘without a hurt the heart is hollow.’ One point in the play is that yes, you’re young and dreaming of what your life will be. But you will come up against things you have to deal with and, at the end of life, those experiences make us mellow. We come to a better understanding of what life is,” she explained.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and June 17 and 18. Matinees are at 2 p.m. Sunday and June 19.

At its heart, “The Fantasticks” is a funny, romantic and allegorical story infused with magic, moonlight and love. Broadly based on a late 19th century play by Edmond Rostand, the composer is Harvey Schmidt with lyrics by Tom Jones.

Since its opening in May 1960 at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in New York and its revival at the Jerry Orbach Theatre, audiences have fallen for the musical. The original production ran 42 years until 2002 and 17,162 performances. The revival ran off-Broadway from 2006 to 2017.

Two fathers, played by Gary “Bum” Baumgartner and Gary Gute, are feuding. However, it’s a ruse to make their children, Luisa (Crystal Spencer) and Matt (Aidan Smith), fall for each other. El Gallo (Gary Kroeger) is the narrator.

The stage set is deliberately barebones.

“It’s presented simply because it’s about the illusion of theatrics. The backstage will be totally revealed. The audience see the actors putting on costumes, people carrying props around and everyone preparing for the play to begin,” Nichols said.

“We’re presenting it as theatrically as we can, so the characters, the story and the music are what people remember.”

The small cast also includes Grant Tracey, Dennis Downs and Kim Groninga. Musicians are Seth Jordan Butler on piano and Sam Stover on bass.

Nichols praised Butler for his vocal direction guiding the “wonderful voices in the show. Aidan and Crystal are charming and their voices blend beautifully together. Music is woven throughout the dialogue, and there are so many different genres of music.”

The script has been updated to better reflect the sensibilities of modern audiences without altering the story or the catchy songs, Nichols said.

Ultimately, “The Fantasticks” continues to have timeless, universal appeal. “There is a lot of truth in it. It is about the illusions people have as they live their lives before finally learning the reality behind the illusions. All of it makes for a deeper understanding of humanity,” Nichols added.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $10 for students. They can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. or before a show, online at www.MyCFCT.org, or by calling (319) 277-5283.

