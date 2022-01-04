Trumpeter swan rescued from Big Woods Lake may be suffering from lead poisoning

CEDAR FALLS – Beauty is honking and starting to nibble at corn and organic spinach leaves immersed in water just days after her rescue from Big Woods Lake. But the graceful, long-necked trumpeter swan has a long journey ahead -- if she recovers from what rescuers believe is lead poisoning.

“It only takes the size of a grain of rice to poison an adult swan or eagle,” said Terese Evans of Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing necessary care to impaired, injured or orphaned wildlife.

Swans dabble or up-end themselves to eat seeds and insects underwater and can consume discarded lead fishing weights and lead shot.

Beauty, aka Swan No. 34, was rescued Dec. 30 by Kip Ladage, director at Bremer County Emergency Management in Waverly, and a nature photographer and canoeist. Evans had been contacted through Facebook and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about the swan. “People had noticed it on Big Woods Lake and it was alone. Swans are flocking birds. Any time a swan is alone in the water and the flock leaves, it signals a problem,” she said.

Discussion centered on whether the swan could be safely captured on the water, and who would do it. “My opinion is the longer you wait, the harder the swan will be to treat. Kip is experienced, and I trust him completely to be safe and go out on the water and make a safe capture,” Evans said.

Ladage, who canoes year-round and is an experienced wildlife rescuer, was aware of the risks. He also became concerned that well-meaning, inexperienced people might attempt the rescue and put their lives at risk. "Big Woods Lake is deep. It's cold and icy, and there's always the possibility when you're dealing with ice that you can find yourself in trouble," he said.

"Swans are beautiful birds and an injured bird has an emotional pull, but you have to use common sense. As hard as it is sometimes to accept, we have to put human life over animal life."

Ladage arrived several hours early to access conditions before the rescue. Assistance arrived, including officers from Black Hawk County Conservation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Camryn Grubic, Hardin County interpretive park ranger at Calkins Nature Area and a licensed wildlife collector.

There wasn't enough ice -- and the ice itself wasn't thick enough -- to hold Ladage's weight if he walked out The lake depth drops off not far from shore and falling through the ice would be life-threatening.

Using his canoe was the best choice. Ladage was dressed warmly and wore insulated waders. On the lake shore, Grubic carried ice picks in case they were needed.

Ladage counted 34 swans on Big Woods Lake. Thirty-three swans took flight, leaving behind No. 34. That was the bird in need of help. To reach the swan, he had to slide in his canoe on the ice until he reached open water and began to paddle.

"It was a team effort. It worked like it was supposed to. I was alone in the canoe on the water, but there were conservation people on both sides of the lake to make sure the swan stayed on the water."

Ladage caught the swan by slipping a large fishing net over her head and upper torso, then scooped her up into the canoe and onto his lap. "I could tell right away she was weak," he said.

"Swans are quite docile once you have them, not like bald eagles who want to tear you apart, or pelicans or even Canadian geese," he explained. At the lake's edge, Grubic pulled Ladage's canoe safely onto semi-frozen ground. The swan was then crated and delivered to Evans and the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project.

Dr. Lori Cherney from Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo examined and x-rayed the swan and took blood and stool samples to send to the laboratory for testing. Cherney is the volunteer vet for the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project.

Evans said, "The x-ray lit up along the digestive track, which makes us suspect lead poisoning. We've already started treatment consisting of a special medication that helps push lead through the system and her system was flushed by running a tube down her throat to the esophagus to help flush out the lead."

Evans and Grubic suggest using alternatives to lead fishing weights and shot, which will alleviate the dangers of lead poisoning for swans and other birds, such as bald eagles which feed on deer carcasses hunters leave behind.

Results received Monday showed Beauty was not suffering from parasites, and Evans is still awaiting lead test results. "She's weak and doesn't weigh as much as she should. But she's been honking, which is a beautiful sound to hear. It's just tough to recover from lead poisoning."

Donations to help with Beauty's care are being accepted at Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation at https://www.blackhawkwildliferehab.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.