Trump to hold Des Moines rally amid growing COVID-19 hospitalization surge

Iowa had 230 deaths in September and 139 so far in October with 82 in the past week alone.

Iowa’s two-week averages for current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and recent admissions are at their highest points of the pandemic, and the two-week average of new COVID-19-related deaths also has been climbing.

The rally is scheduled to be held outdoors in a cargo hangar at Des Moines International Airport. Airport officials have been told to plan for up to 10,000 people.

The president was released from the hospital just 10 days ago after being treated for COVID-19. The president’s physician Monday announced Trump is no longer infectious to others has tested negative for the virus.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to attend and on social media encouraged other Trump supporters to as well. Republican former Gov. Terry Branstad, fresh off his return from China where he served as Trump’s U.S. ambassador over the past four years ago, also plans to attend.

Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by Reynolds on March 17. It requires that organizers of mass gatherings “must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual attending alone.”