Trump to hold Des Moines rally amid growing COVID-19 hospitalization surge

DES MOINES — The first 2020 presidential campaign visit to Iowa comes Wednesday as Republican President Donald Trump visits Des Moines.
Trump’s campaign has prioritized in-person events and aggressive door-knocking as it tries to turn out new and low-propensity voters, including more members of the white working class who may have backed Democrats in the past.
Polling suggests Iowa is once again a swing state in the presidential election: Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight both report polls, on average, have shown Trump and Democratic challenger and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden virtually tied in Iowa, a state Trump won by nearly 10 percentage points four years ago.
But while the polls show a close race here, the presidential campaigns have not shown Iowa as much attention as other battleground states, including neighboring Wisconsin and Minnesota.
While time is running out — Election Day, Nov. 3, is less than three weeks away and early voting is underway — the Trump campaign visit comes at an otherwise inopportune moment: Iowa’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are at their highest point of the pandemic, and deaths are steadily increasing.
Iowa on Tuesday posted a new record for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at 463. The state posted another 580 new confirmed cases for a total of 100,632 positive cases. Another 17 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,481.
Iowa had 230 deaths in September and 139 so far in October with 82 in the past week alone.
Iowa’s two-week averages for current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and recent admissions are at their highest points of the pandemic, and the two-week average of new COVID-19-related deaths also has been climbing.
The rally is scheduled to be held outdoors in a cargo hangar at Des Moines International Airport. Airport officials have been told to plan for up to 10,000 people.
The president was released from the hospital just 10 days ago after being treated for COVID-19. The president’s physician Monday announced Trump is no longer infectious to others has tested negative for the virus.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to attend and on social media encouraged other Trump supporters to as well. Republican former Gov. Terry Branstad, fresh off his return from China where he served as Trump’s U.S. ambassador over the past four years ago, also plans to attend.
Iowa remains under a public health emergency declared by Reynolds on March 17. It requires that organizers of mass gatherings “must ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual attending alone.”
The same social distancing requirement remains in effect for bars, restaurants, malls, casinos and performance venues, and Reynolds has empowered state agencies to enforce the restrictions.
When asked Monday if the proclamation pertains to the Trump rally, Reynolds’ spokesman said the Republican governor looks forward to attending and noted that gathering will take place outside.
On Tuesday, in his second rally since contracting the virus, Trump spoke for more than an hour in Pennsylvania to a crowd of thousands packed in tightly and mostly maskless. Like the night before in Florida, Trump seemed healthy, and his rhetoric on the pandemic — including the dubious claim it was mostly a thing of the past — changed little despite his own illness, except for his threat to kiss audience members to prove his immunity.
Tickets to Wednesday’s event, which are free, are available at donaldjtrump.com/events.
A Trump campaign Facebook invitation to apply for tickets includes a statement that attendees “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and waive, release and discharge” the Trump campaign from any liability.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
