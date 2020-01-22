Trump is 'danger to this country,' Republican Joe Walsh says in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh used to be a very different kind of Republican.

Swept into Congress by the 2010 tea party movement, he subsequently went on to become a conservative talk radio host. Walsh was fond of taking potshots on Twitter at former President Barack Obama, including calling him a Muslim who wasn’t born in the U.S.

Walsh became a reliable, if controversial, supporter of Trump’s election and presidency — until he wasn’t.

“I voted for him in 2016, not because I loved him or liked him,” Walsh said during an in-person interview Monday with The Courier. “He wasn’t Hillary (Clinton). I did what a lot of Republicans did.”

But Walsh became critical of Trump for appointing people to his cabinet with ties to Goldman Sachs, as well as “the fact that he lied so much.” The final straw, he said, was the July 2018 Helsinki Summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Trump said of Russian interference in the 2016 election, “President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

“That was, in my mind, the biggest act of disloyalty I’ve ever seen in an American president,” Walsh said. “So, from that moment on, I said I’ll never support this guy again.”