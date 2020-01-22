Trump is 'danger to this country,' Republican Joe Walsh says in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh used to be a very different kind of Republican.
Swept into Congress by the 2010 tea party movement, he subsequently went on to become a conservative talk radio host. Walsh was fond of taking potshots on Twitter at former President Barack Obama, including calling him a Muslim who wasn’t born in the U.S.
Walsh became a reliable, if controversial, supporter of Trump’s election and presidency — until he wasn’t.
“I voted for him in 2016, not because I loved him or liked him,” Walsh said during an in-person interview Monday with The Courier. “He wasn’t Hillary (Clinton). I did what a lot of Republicans did.”
But Walsh became critical of Trump for appointing people to his cabinet with ties to Goldman Sachs, as well as “the fact that he lied so much.” The final straw, he said, was the July 2018 Helsinki Summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where Trump said of Russian interference in the 2016 election, “President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
“That was, in my mind, the biggest act of disloyalty I’ve ever seen in an American president,” Walsh said. “So, from that moment on, I said I’ll never support this guy again.”
Walsh decided in August to run against Trump because Trump “is fundamentally unfit” and “a danger to this country,” Walsh said, adding “most Republicans” in Congress agree with him, albeit privately.
“They’re hoping that Trump will lose in 2020 and then the Republican Party can go back to what it was before Trump,” Walsh said. “I think Trump will lose in 2020, but he’s not going anywhere — unless he’s in jail. But even from jail, he’d still try to cause trouble.”
For a former firebrand who was temporarily suspended from Twitter in 2016 and admitted when he entered the presidential race that he’s “said racist things on Twitter,” Walsh seems to have radically changed his tune. He now regularly calls out Trump on Twitter, supports impeachment and said he was “seriously thinking about nominating a Democrat vice president.”
It really does make perfect sense that the biggest purveyor of fake news is @realDonaldTrump.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 21, 2020
On Day 1, Walsh proposes locking all the top legislators in a room until they commit to solving problems.
“Whoever replaces Trump is gonna have to try to unify this country, because this is the most divisive president we’ve ever had,” Walsh said.
He said those conservatives similarly sick of the divide can caucus for him Feb. 3, calling himself a “dyed-in-the-wool conservative” who is anti-abortion, “pro-gun” and will secure the border.
“If you vote for me, as opposed to Donald Trump, you’re gonna get conservative policy you like; you’re not gonna get all the other Donald Trump crap,” Walsh said. “You’re not gonna get the cruelty, you’re not gonna get the chaos, you’re not gonna get the mean, ugly tweets.”