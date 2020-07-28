Trump, GOP groups intervene in challenge to Iowa absentee ballot request law

Miller called it “as wrong as it is unprecedented” for GOP groups to pressure Pate “to impede our efforts to make voting easier and safer for Iowans during a pandemic.”

Iowans, he said, have a “hard-earned, time-tested tradition of holding fair and free elections, uncontaminated by the efforts of outside pressure groups.”

That unique tradition is a part of what we sometimes call the ‘Iowa Way,’” he added.

Consistent with that tradition, Miller said auditors in Linn and Johnson counties want to give active voters “all reasonable options to assure that every vote counts and can be cast in the safest ways possible.”

Pate, a Republican, supports county auditors “making absentee ballot request forms easily available to every eligible citizen, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

However, Pate said, “pre-filling absentee ballot request forms with voters’ personal identifying information gives critics of absentee voting an opportunity to question the validity of election results in those counties.”