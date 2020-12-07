 Skip to main content
Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom
PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM

Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The answer was emphatic.

Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie,  sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom  from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

In an exchange about wrestling prowess, both Gable and Trump laughed at their exchange.

“Now, I’m larger than you a little bit,” Trump said. “Do you think I could take you in wrestling now. Would I have a big advantage?”

“You would have no chance,” Gable quickly responded.

Gable joins notable Iowans in many fields who have received the award, including United Mine Workers leader John L. Lewis of Lucas County, agronomist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug of Cresco, actor John Wayne of Winterset, entertainer Johnny Carson, born in Corning, and “The Music Man” composer Meredith Wilson of Mason City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
“No one has done more to promote wrestling American than Dan Gable. He’s an athletic giant who conquered one of the most difficult and ancient sports in the world,” Trump said. “He’s the greatest wrestler ever. He’s made our country very proud and he’s a true GOAT. You know what GOAT is? GOAT? Greatest Of All Time.”

Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz received the medal from Trump last week.

“I look at it as an inspiration,” Gable said. “It will enhance our sport.

"I thank you very much for giving this kid here the opportunity to reach this level of the highest award a civilian can get, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. ... And to the sport of wrestling, being the first to win this award becomes a higher challenge to all that participate."

Iowa senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley attended the ceremony.

“As an Olympic gold medalist, former @IowaStateU wrestler, & legendary @uiowa wrestling coach, Iowan Dan Gable is one of wrestling’s greatest icons. @ChuckGrassley & I were honored to witness Dan receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the @WhiteHouse today. Congratulations!” tweeted Ernst.

Gable to get Medal of Freedom

Gable to get Medal of Freedom

Update from this Oct. 15 Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Gable will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern inside the White House. 

This story will be updated.

