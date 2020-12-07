Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The answer was emphatic.

Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie, sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.

In an exchange about wrestling prowess, both Gable and Trump laughed at their exchange.

“Now, I’m larger than you a little bit,” Trump said. “Do you think I could take you in wrestling now. Would I have a big advantage?”

“You would have no chance,” Gable quickly responded.

Gable joins notable Iowans in many fields who have received the award, including United Mine Workers leader John L. Lewis of Lucas County, agronomist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug of Cresco, actor John Wayne of Winterset, entertainer Johnny Carson, born in Corning, and “The Music Man” composer Meredith Wilson of Mason City.

