Trump approves aid, to visit Iowa Tuesday

The wide-ranging extent of the damage is what she wants to impress upon the president.

“It’s hard to imagine when we talk about a derecho ... it’s such a rarity to happen in the Midwest,” she said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Pete Gaynor called his tour Monday of the local storm damage “eye-opening in many ways." But he noted “every disaster is unique.”

“For those who have never had a disaster before, this is the most catastrophic thing that’s happened in their lives,” Gaynor said.

The state’s disaster declaration application also sought $45.3 million in public assistance for Iowans in the storm’s path. However, that assistance to individuals is not included in the president’s declaration and remains under review.

“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments,” according to the declaration.

“We’re already seeing additional counties that as they are doing their cleanup and assessment are starting to ask for additional assistance,” said Reynolds, who toured areas of Linn County with Gaynor. Those counties will be requesting state disaster aid, she said, and will be added to the presidential declaration.