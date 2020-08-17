Trump approves aid, to visit Iowa Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS — President Donald Trump visits Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, and Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to impress on him the “extensiveness” of the damage last week’s hurricane-force storm caused.
“Just the impact,” she said.
Trump signed an emergency declaration Monday that will supply federal money to help Iowa recover from the unusual wind storm that struck a week ago. Reynolds filed an expedited presidential major disaster declaration Sunday seeking $3.99 billion.
“I’ve just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible windstorm like probably they’ve never seen before," Trump said Monday before he left Washington for a campaign trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin. “Really did a lot of damage."
Trump called the governor last Tuesday — the day after the storm — “but it was so early on that we didn’t have a full comprehension of the enormous amount of destruction and damage. Every day, we just continue to see more and more,” Reynolds said.
The governor's Sunday request included $3.77 billion to cover crop damage in 36 Iowa counties where the derecho destroyed or extensively damaged an estimated 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans.
It also destroyed or extensively damaged at least 8,273 homes at an estimated costs of $82.7 million and caused $100 million in damage to utilities now struggling to return power to tens of thousands of customers.
The wide-ranging extent of the damage is what she wants to impress upon the president.
“It’s hard to imagine when we talk about a derecho ... it’s such a rarity to happen in the Midwest,” she said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Pete Gaynor called his tour Monday of the local storm damage “eye-opening in many ways." But he noted “every disaster is unique.”
“For those who have never had a disaster before, this is the most catastrophic thing that’s happened in their lives,” Gaynor said.
The state’s disaster declaration application also sought $45.3 million in public assistance for Iowans in the storm’s path. However, that assistance to individuals is not included in the president’s declaration and remains under review.
“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments,” according to the declaration.
“We’re already seeing additional counties that as they are doing their cleanup and assessment are starting to ask for additional assistance,” said Reynolds, who toured areas of Linn County with Gaynor. Those counties will be requesting state disaster aid, she said, and will be added to the presidential declaration.
She praised local officials and “heroic efforts” of state employees to gather the information needed for the presidential disaster declaration.
“We have it now,” Reynolds said. “Let’s move forward and get the power back on, let’s get the debris removed, let’s work with Iowans who need the additional resources, and start moving into recovery.”
Reynolds defended her administration’s approach to asking for federal help almost a week after the storm struck.
Asked about a two-day turnaround for an emergency declaration after a tornado hit Parkersburg in 2008, she explained that declaration was not as far-reaching. Later, the state sought a major disaster declaration, which was approved as well as federal aid for recovery from historic flooding in Cedar Rapids and elsewhere.
The president Tuesday will meet with Reynolds and other state and local officials as well as Iowans affected by the storm.
“President Trump is committed to supporting Iowa’s communities and farms as we begin to restore, rebuild and revitalize those communities impacted by this tragic natural disaster,” the White House said in a statement.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.