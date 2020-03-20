Trucker killed in Clayton County crash
0 comments

Trucker killed in Clayton County crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MONONA -- A 30-year-old Iowa trucker was killed Thursday in a two-semi crash in Clayton County.

The deceased was identified as Delancy Miell, 30, of Robins. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 52 and Highway 13.

The other trucker was identified by the Iowa State Patrol as Michael Trenkler, 59, of Woodstock, Ill. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne in Elkader.

According to troopers, Miell was northbound on Highway 13 and Trenkler was southbound on Highway 52. As Trenkler went through the intersection, Miell did not stop and collided with Trenkler. The collision caused the separation of trailers of both vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting agencies were the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Monona EMS, Farmersburg Fire Department and First Responders.

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News