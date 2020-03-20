Trucker killed in Clayton County crash

MONONA -- A 30-year-old Iowa trucker was killed Thursday in a two-semi crash in Clayton County.

The deceased was identified as Delancy Miell, 30, of Robins. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, reported about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 52 and Highway 13.

The other trucker was identified by the Iowa State Patrol as Michael Trenkler, 59, of Woodstock, Ill. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne in Elkader.

According to troopers, Miell was northbound on Highway 13 and Trenkler was southbound on Highway 52. As Trenkler went through the intersection, Miell did not stop and collided with Trenkler. The collision caused the separation of trailers of both vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting agencies were the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Monona EMS, Farmersburg Fire Department and First Responders.

