No injuries were reported when a pickup truck pulling a trailer left the roadway and overturned on Elk Run Road near Independence Avenue in rural Waterloo on June 21, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – No injuries were reported in a rollover accident in rural Waterloo on Friday.

According to officials, a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer was headed north on Elk Run Road around 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway near Independence Avenue and overturned.

