WATERLOO – No injuries were reported in a rollover accident in rural Waterloo on Friday.
According to officials, a pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer was headed north on Elk Run Road around 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway near Independence Avenue and overturned.
