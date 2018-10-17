Try 1 month for 99¢

DAVENPORT --- Davenport's truck-eating bridge claimed another victim Tuesday, this time a Ryder rental truck at 5th and Brady streets.

Davenport police said they received a call at 4:36 p.m.

The driver of the truck was northbound on Brady Street when he tried to go under the bridge.

The impact peeled open the top of the vehicle's trailer as though it were the proverbial sardine can. The truck was empty.

No one was injured, but the driver of the truck was issued a traffic ticket.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments