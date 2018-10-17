DAVENPORT --- Davenport's truck-eating bridge claimed another victim Tuesday, this time a Ryder rental truck at 5th and Brady streets.
Davenport police said they received a call at 4:36 p.m.
The driver of the truck was northbound on Brady Street when he tried to go under the bridge.
The impact peeled open the top of the vehicle's trailer as though it were the proverbial sardine can. The truck was empty.
No one was injured, but the driver of the truck was issued a traffic ticket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.