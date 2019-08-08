{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A dump truck driver was hurt in a rollover crash in Waterloo Wednesday.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's office said the crash was reported about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of La Porte Road and Orange Road.

Deputies said the vehicle, a 1988 Mack dump truck operated by Aspro Inc. of Waterloo was eastbound on Orange Road, approaching La Porte Road, when the brakes gave out. The dump truck left the roadway and rolled into the east ditch.

The driver was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo by ambulance with serious injuries. The driver's name was not released.

The dump truck was towed by Ray Mount's towing of Waterloo. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire Rescue.

