Subscribe for 33¢ / day

EVANSDALE – A Waterloo truck driver who was hospitalized following a crash in Evansdale last week has died.

Christopher R. Timmer, 46, died Friday at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, according to obituary information.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Timmer was driving a gravel truck east on Interstate 380/Highway 20 on Aug. 29 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle. The gravel truck crossed the median, clipped a pickup truck and then slammed into a cement wall. The truck caught fire, and passing motorists and police pulled Timmer from the burning truck.

Police said Wednesday that it wasn’t clear what caused Timmer to lose control of the truck.

1
0
0
5
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments