CEDAR FALLS — People of all ages gathered around North Prairie Lake on Saturday morning for the Trout Stocking Family and Kids Day.

Put on by the Cedar Valley Walleye Club and Scheels Sports Cedar Falls, the event saw 1,800 trout dropped into the lake by Iowa Department of Natural Resources and hundreds of poles at the ready for the catch of the day. This is the 18th year that Trout Stocking Family and Kids Day has been held, with sponsors like Berkley Fishing providing bait and tackle and Scheels providing free tackle boxes to fishers. Anglers with a trout stamp were allowed to keep their catches, while others operated on a catch-and-release basis.

“I think probably the best thing about the event is it gives an opportunity for people maybe who don’t get a chance to come out and fish, or don’t know much about fishing to come out,” said Jeremiah Matz, marketing leader for Scheels Sports Cedar Falls. “To utilize the Walleye Club, to utilize Scheels and the other people that kind of help with the events to get some information that maybe they haven’t had before.”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t a families-only event and there were more than a few regular anglers on the lake.

“They know when the DNR is stocking trout, so those guys that are regular trout fishermen … they come and they know the stocking’s going on,” said Terry Blank of the Walleye Club.

Another group to hit the lake was the Cedar Falls Fishing Team for Cedar Falls High School. For them, it was an event that not only helped the students prepare for future competitions, but also supported the sponsors who had helped them out in their first year.

“I think getting out this early, making sure your gear works, practicing some casting, especially when there’s hundreds of people around making sure you don’t snag someone in the face or the nose – that’s good practice,” said Carter Moore, the Cedar Falls coach. “Just getting outside and catching some fish, especially when they just stocked the pond with trout.”

Freshman Zaiah Meyer was one of those students out with the team. While new to the group, he’s been fishing with his father from a young age, saying it’s a favorite pastime and a way to get out in nature.

“It just a whole learning experience being out here and learning something new every day,” he said. “Something fun to do rather than sitting around doing nothing all day.”

