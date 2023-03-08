WATERLOO — Two Iowa State Patrol officers have been honored for their life-saving efforts in a fiery crash in rural Black Hawk County in 2021.

Troopers Devin Brooks and Boyd Eser with Post 10 in Oelwein received the Sullivan Brothers Award for Valor on Friday during a ceremony in Des Moines.

Brooks and Eser were returning to their post on July 1, 2021, when they heard about a two-vehicle collision at Cedar Wapsie and North Raymond roads outside of Dunkerton.

The crash vehicles came to a rest in the ditch and one started on fire. Passersby had freed one person from the other vehicle and they broke out a back window in an attempt to reach people trapped inside the burning car.

The troopers noticed smoke billowing into the sky when they pulled up.

Eser grabbed his fire extinguisher and doused the flames while Brooks crawled into the burning vehicle through the rear window. Brooks and a passerby were able to pull the driver to safety and got to work on another person pinned inside.

Eser and others ended up emptying seven extinguishers but the fire was too much. Flames engulfed the passenger compartment and Brooks had to retreat. The trapped passenger was later pronounced dead.

Brooks and Eser suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Others receiving the Sullivan Brothers Award for Valor were Marshall County Deputy Ben Veren and former Marshalltown Police Sgt. Casee Veren who were off duty when they rescued a person from a submerged vehicle in December 2021.

“It’s powerful to hear each unique, incredible story ... and it’s an honor to congratulate the heroes personally. When I do, I always hear the same type of response: ‘I did what anyone else would have done,’ or ‘that’s what Iowans do in times of need,’” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release.

“That response is far too modest, but it does capture something special about Iowa. The greatness of our state really does lie in our people. Iowans are big-hearted and selfless – and each of our award winners demonstrates just how deeply those qualities run.”

Also honored was Kristin Albertson of Decorah, who received the Outstanding Service Award for assisting people trapped inside a submerged car in December 2021.

Albertson entered the freezing water in an attempt to open the vehicle, and when that didn’t work she remained with the vehicle providing comfort and assurance until emergency workers arrived. The occupants survived by finding an air pocket in the vehicle.

Others receiving the Governor’s Lifesaving Awards were:

Tom Flanery, Panora – Meritorious Service Award

Jacquelyn Bear – Outstanding Service Award

Trisha Keim – Outstanding Service Award

Dan Pauley – Outstanding Service Award

Brody Oberbroeckling – Lifesaving Award

Timica Shivers – Lifesaving Award

Cory Fleming – Lifesaving with Valor Award

Richard Kopera – Lifesaving with Valor Award

Herbert “Runk” Wood – Lifesaving with Valor Award

The Sullivan Brothers Awards of Valor honors the memory of George, Frank, Joe, Matt and Albert Sullivan who served together on the USS Juneau in the Guadalcanal naval battle in the fall of 1942. All five brothers died together in a tragic attack when two Japanese torpedoes struck their ship.

This year’s ceremony featured the participation of Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of Albert Sullivan, the youngest of the Sullivan brothers. Kelly is a third-grade teacher in Waterloo who sits on the commissioning committee of the new USS Iowa and also commissioned the USS The Sullivans.

