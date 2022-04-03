Trio of organists to perform at final Wartburg’s Bach’s Lunch of 2021-22

WAVERLY — Three Wartburg College alumnae will be the featured performers at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ series Friday, April 8.

The Rev. Amanda Nesvold, Valerie Hennig and Nicole Green will be the final performers of the 2021-22 Bach’s Lunch season. The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with the organists in the Chapel Commons. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the installation of the college’s organ, each Bach’s Lunch this year has featured Wartburg alumni who studied organ while at the college.

A 2009 graduate, Nesvold is an ELCA pastor serving as interim pastor at Gloria Dei and King of Kings Lutheran churches in Huntington, New York. Since graduating from Wartburg and completing her Master of Divinity at Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia, she has served congregations in upstate New York, Wisconsin and Maryland.

Hennig, a 2001 graduate, has taught piano lessons for more than 20 years. She played organ at Christ the King Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, for 15 years and serves as a substitute organist at other churches in the community.

Also a 2001 graduate, Green maintains a private piano studio in Cedar Falls and is a church musician at St. John Lutheran Church.

The program will feature pieces by Ned Rorem, Florence Price, Dietrich Buxtehude, Dan Locklair and Charles Callahan.

Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by the Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting Carrie Church, music department office coordinator, at carrie.church@wartburg.edu or (319) 352-8300.

