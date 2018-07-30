Subscribe for 33¢ / day
082517mp-Inclusion-Larrabee-Center-1
Buy Now

Aaron Haugen put away donated mugs on pegs at the Larrabee Center, inside Trinkets and Togs in Waverly.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

CEDAR FALLS — The Larrabee Center, headquartered in Waverly, has announced an expansion with a new retail thrift store in Cedar Falls.

Joining other businesses at 6607 University Ave., Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store will add a third location to support its continued mission “to assist people with disabilities and the elderly to become and remain valued members of the community.”

The new retail thrift store will share space with Slumberland and other businesses in the College Square retail area and will open later this fall.

“We are very excited about this beautiful location and the employment opportunities it provides to clients within the Cedar Valley,” said Clark Wilharm, executive director.

Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores engage people who can donate their quality items and those who shop for bargains while allowing them to expand work opportunities for students and clients with disabilities.

“Between all three stores, thousands of items move through our doors each day. As a result, each location is unique in its combination of housewares, clothing, antiques and more,” said Lori Shepherd, retail manager.

The three retail stores are part of The Larrabee Center’s wider mission to ensure services and programs are available to people with disabilities.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments