CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store is celebrating its one year anniversary with an open house on Friday.
The public is invited to the store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6607 University Ave., Suite C, in Cedar Falls. There will be in-store offers.
Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores are also located in Waverly and Grundy Center and are part of The Larrabee Center Inc., whose mission is to assist persons with disabilities and the elderly to become or remain valued members of the community. Learn more about The Larrabee Center at www.larrabeecenter.org.
