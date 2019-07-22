{{featured_button_text}}
Butler Logistics Park

SHELL ROCK -- TrinityRail Maintenance Services will break ground at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, on the development of a new facility that will conduct railcar maintenance and services at 30283 220th St.

The facility is expected to employ more than 250 people following Trinity’s planned capital investment of approximately $60 million in the Butler County community. TRMS anticipates the new facility to be operational by the end of 2020.

TrinityRail Maintenance Services is a subsidiary of Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

