SHELL ROCK -- TrinityRail Maintenance Services will break ground at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, on the development of a new facility that will conduct railcar maintenance and services at 30283 220th St.
The facility is expected to employ more than 250 people following Trinity’s planned capital investment of approximately $60 million in the Butler County community. TRMS anticipates the new facility to be operational by the end of 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
TrinityRail Maintenance Services is a subsidiary of Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.