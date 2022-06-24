Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly will welcome new pastor

WAVERLY -- Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., will undergo a pastoral transition in July as the Rev. Kwang Song will be appointed to serve.

He was born and raised in Korea where he was a member of the Korean Methodist Church. He was ordained as a pastor in 1997. He has served as a pastor for a small rural church in South Korea, an associate pastor at Kwang-Lim Methodist Church in Seoul, a missionary in Moscow, Russia, and was director and pastor at the Kwang-Lim Moscow Mission Center. In 2021, he moved to Chicago to attend McCormick Theological Seminary. After graduation from McCormick, he was appointed to the Korean United Methodist church in Iowa City, and joined the Iowa Annual Conference in 2007 as a full elder.

Song is married to Yune Song and they will celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary this September. They have raised two daughters, with one living in Chicago and one in New York. Song and his wife will be moving to Waverly in July from Washington.

Trinity Church will have a farewell service for the Rev. Tom Barnard on Sunday, July 26, with a pork loin luncheon in his honor starting at 11:15am.

A worship service to welcome Kwang Song and his family will be held Sunday, July 3, for his pastoral induction service at 9:30 a.m. His first official worship service will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10.

