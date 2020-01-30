Trinity to mark 100 years

WATERLOO -- Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W. Fourth St., is celebrating its centennial throughout 2020.
To commemorate the event, an open house picnic will be held at Trinity's Fellowship Hall for past and present members from 4 to 6 p.m. June 27.
In addition, everyone is invited to the church for a celebration service at 9 a.m. June 28. A dinner following the service will be at the Elks Club.
Advance tickets are required for the meal. Call the church office at 235-6269 for more information.