Trick-or-treat hours set for Waterloo, Cedar Falls and surrounding communities

Kids are guaranteed a spooktacular Halloween with special events and trick-or-treating hours set in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and surrounding communities.

On Saturday, Main Street Waterloo will host its annual downtown trick-or-treat event from 10 a.m. to noon. Waterloo’s Urban Farmer’s Market will host spooky fun and trick-or-treating during market hours. More than 30 businesses and organizations will hand out candy and host activities.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will include contests, crafts, games and activities. A costume parade will take place through Lincoln Park at 12:30 p.m. To participate, preregister at https://www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/halloween-more-info, or on the day of the event. Prizes will be awarded in child, group and pet categories.

In Waterloo, trick-or-treating will take place throughout the community from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

On Friday, the Cedar Falls Downtown District businesses will host trick-or-treating from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Merchants will be set up outside their stores, ready to hand out candy and applaud the creative and fun costumes they’ll see throughout downtown.

The city of Cedar Falls has set trick-or-treating hours from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.

Citywide trick-or-treating in Waverly will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

In Raymond, Hudson and Denver, ghosts and goblins will be out begging for candy from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Evansdale’s trick-or-treating hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Elk Run Heights will have trick or treating Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Residents should turn on their porch light if they are participating in trick-or-treating hours. An adult should accompany children during trick-or-treating, and children should not enter a stranger’s home or eat any treats before returning home.

Costumes worn should fit properly to prevent tripping and be bright and reflective. Masks and makeup should not obstruct vision. Costumes, wigs and accessories should be flame-resistant. Use trick-or-treat bags or buckets with reflective tape and carry a flashlight for safety.

Walkers should obey all traffic signals and signs and stow electronic devices to remain alert to drivers. Drivers should proceed with caution and watch for pedestrians.

