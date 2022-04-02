 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trelka to speak to GOP women

  • Updated
WATERLOO – The Republican Women of Black Hawk County will hold a luncheon meeting April 8 at the Lifestyle Inn, 5826 University Ave. Cedar Falls. Beginning registering for lunch at 11 a.m. The event will last until 1 p.m. Please register by noon Tuesday at (319) 268-0547. Speaker will be Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka.

