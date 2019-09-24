WAVERLY — Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring a tree replacement program for Waverly residents.
The program objective is to begin to restore the Waverly tree canopy after the trees that have been removed due to the emerald ash borer situation or for any other reason.
Any Waverly address may take advantage of the program if they have had any tree removed including an ash tree or they have an ash tree between the sidewalk and the curb that will be removed in the future.
Trees may be purchased by the public at Tiedt Nursery and Wells Hollow Landscaping. The program is a 50% rebate up to $75 off the cost of each tree. For example: a $100 tree would get a $50 rebate, a $150 tree would get a $75 rebate, and a $250 tree would get a $75 rebate.
Because Waverly is about 40% maples between the sidewalk and the curb, this program will not give rebates on maple trees.
There is a limit of funding so there is a limit of 40 trees rebated this year. Each purchaser may only buy two trees per address each year.
A suggested list of replacement species was given to all vendors. The choices will be limited by their current inventory.
The dates of the program are now through Nov.4. There will be no sales after Nov. 4.
For more information call Leisure Services at 352-6263.
