WATERLOO — People can recognize a loved as part of the 2019 Cedar Valley Hospice Tree of Love fundraiser.
With a contribution, they will receive an ornament or bookmark.
The community is also welcome to a special event at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Schoitz Room for a time of reflection and fellowship as well as to enjoy refreshments and music by KWWL news anchor Abby Turpin.
It’s is free and open to the public.
Ornaments and bookmarks are available for pick up at the Waterloo event and at any Cedar Valley Hospice location. Donations to this fundraiser can also be made online at cvhospice.org. For gifts received prior to Dec. 2, the names of those remembered and honored will be listed at the event.
For more information, call Cedar Valley Hospice at 272-2002 or go to cvhospice.org.
