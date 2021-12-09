Travel warning: Authorities ask motorists to stay off the roads

WATERLOO – Authorities are recommending motorists stay off the roads this morning (Thursday) following an overnight ice storm responsible for several semi crashes and two collisions that demolished squad cars.

Two semis rolled in an accident on Highway 218 near the intersection with Cedar Wapsi Road, said Capt. Mark Herbst with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

He said there were also tractor-trailer crashes on Interstate 380 near the Gilbertville exit.

Herbst said there were also numerous accidents between those two locations.

Two Sheriff’s Office squad patrol vehicles were struck while deputies were working the collisions, Herbst said. He said no serious injuries were reported in the squad car crashes.

Rural roads in Black Hawk County are 100 percent ice covered, Herbst said.

In town, Waterloo street department trucks are spreading salt.

Accumulating snowfall is possible Friday into Friday Night for parts of central and northern Iowa, including much of the Highway

20 corridor. A light wintry mix is also possible over central Iowa.

This may lead to slick travel conditions. Visibility may be reduced during snow, especially with gusty winds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.