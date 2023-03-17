CEDAR FALLS — Lacy tree tops float above a sea of mist rising against an orange ombre sky to meet a striated sun in John McCormick’s Amazon sunrise photograph. The atmospheric scene shot above jungle canopy along Peru’s Tambopata River is as exquisitely detailed as a fine art drawing.

McCormick took this photo – and hundreds of others – on a month-long trek with his camera through the South American country, exploring its coastal deserts, parts of the Amazon rainforest and Machu Picchu, the ancient Incan city in the Andes Mountains.

He will share his photographic journey, “The Unforgettable Magic of Peru,” in a program at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., in Cedar Falls. It is free and open to the public.

An award-winning photographer, McCormick fell in love with photography “when I was in high school in the 1960s.”

The University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus in computer science was a diehard film guy until his retirement in 2015. “Then I finally made the transition to digital photography. It took me a while,” he said, laughing. “But the quality and resolution is better now that when the first digital cameras came out in the 1990s. And I don’t miss the dark room.”

A small collection of McCormick’s Peru photos hangs alongside work by members of the Hearst Center Photo Club. “Travel Out of Iowa” is theme for the club’s fourth annual display, a small showcase in the downstairs hallway at the Hearst Center.

Travel photos taken in Colorado, Utah, Yellowstone, Peru, the Black Hills, Tennessee, Germany and Ireland are featured in the show. Exhibiting members include McCormick, Barbara Myers, Kristin Pehl, Al Sundt, Robert Kelly and Sheri Huber-Otting.

The group was founded in 2018 by Huber-Otting, programs coordinator for the Hearst Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in art photography from the University of Northern Iowa and worked in the photo industry for 20 years before joining the Hearst Center.

“I just decided try it and see if people were interested in joining a club. It’s a small group with four dedicated members and usually meetings are attended by eight to 10 people,” said Huber-Otting.

The club meets at the Hearst Center on the first Tuesday of each month, beginning at 7 p.m. A membership to Friends of the Library is the only requirement for joining.

“I talk to people who enjoy taking photos and are interested in joining, but say they don’t know much about it. If they come to a meeting, they find out they actually know plenty,” Huber-Otting said.

McCormick, an original member, joined because “I like the camaraderie,” he said. He enjoys travel photo safaris and astrophotography – capturing celestial objects and events in the night sky.

Pehl, an outdoor and gardening enthusiast, picked up a camera to capture moments in nature. Earlier this week, for example, she spent the morning trailing bald eagles fishing on a lake, in search of the perfect photo.

She joined the club “because I want to be around other photographers who share my passion for photography. It’s nice to be around friends who don’t roll their eyes when I start talking about a photo I got or was trying to get,” Pehl said.

Members have taken occasional field trips, including photographing mushrooms at Backbone State Park near Strawberry Point, bluebells at Katoski Greenbelt in Waterloo and the Clear Lake Kite Festival.

At the monthly meeting, members are encouraged to bring a flash drive containing five images to share. “It’s a way to motivate members to get and shoot photos. Photographers like the feedback,” Huber-Otting said.

“They learn from each other. We help each other, whether it’s making suggestions about photo composition or techniques or something technical with equipment,” she explained.

Sundt appreciates members’ critiques. “It makes you a better photographer,” said Sundt, who joined the club in 2020. “You don’t have to own expensive equipment. We’re all down-to-earth people.”

Like McCormick, Sundt has been interested in photography since a high school art class where he worked with a 126 film camera and developed his own black-and-white prints.

“Birds are my primarily subject and outdoor stuff like landscapes,” he explained. He also enjoys astrophotography “cuz John does it and it’s neat and fun,” he explained.

Huber-Otting described the annual show as “a celebration of members’ work, not a competition. Showing your work pushes you forward, and it’s also a way to encourage people who like photography to get involved.”

For more information on joining the club and Friends of the Hearst Center, contact Huber-Otting at (319) 268-5502 or at the website, www.hearstcenter.org.

