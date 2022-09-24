Trapeze act flies over Cattle Congress Fair

WATERLOO — Acrobats and trapeze artists took to the air Saturday as a new attraction for the 2022 National Cattle Congress Fair.

The Flying Cortes Trapeze Spectacular features generations of high-wire and circus acts.

“It’s the longest-running flying trapeze troupe in circus history. Originally it was dad and mom with some partners. As the kids grew up, the kids got into the act and then mom and dad retired. The kids took over the act. And now it’s the kids of the kids who are preforming,” said Alida Wallenda-Cortes, wife of the Flying Cortes’ main catcher and herself a member of the Flying Wallendas high-wire family.

The Cortes troupe has its roots in Columbia, South America. The family moved to the United States in 1977.

“They did everything. They did regular trapeze, they did clowning, did animal training,” she said.

Today, the lineup includes Robinson Cortes, the act’s catcher; his younger brother, Alexander Cortes is the main flyer. His two children, Lucas and Tomas, provide comic relief. Partners Rachel Hutinger, Emily Perrie and Enrique Escajeda round out the act.

“I’m seven generations in the circus; my husband is five. We grew up like that. It was normal to go outside and see mom and dad go up and perform. Most of the children have done it, because it’s normal to see mom and dad do something and want to do what they are doing,” she said.

The troupe is based in Sarasota, Fla., and travels around the United States — an occasionally Holland, Germany, Mexico and Canada — eight to 10 months out of the year.

“We travel as a family unit. We are together 24-7. Our kids are with us, we home school them. It’s just normal life for us,” she said.

The act has shows scheduled for 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Sunday and is only one of several attractions at the fair, located at 257 Ansborough Ave.

The National Cattle Congress Fair opens at 9 a.m. Sunday with the carnival starting at 11 a.m.