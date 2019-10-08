WATERLOO – The man who is tasked with keeping Waterloo’s firefighters up to date with their training has been named the department’s Firefighter of the Year for 2019.
Lt. Dave Jensson received the honor during the Noon Exchange Club luncheon Monday at the Elks Club.
“The training officer position is possibly one of the most challenging ones within the department. We task Dave with meeting the training needs of 100 plus firefighters, and he’s pretty much a one-man show,” said Fire Chief Pat Treloar.
Medical Supervisor Jason Hernandez, who nominated Jensson for the award, said firefighters are expected to do more than extinguish fires. In a typical day, they can be called to handle vehicle accidents, rescues and hazardous material releases, and firefighters are cross trained to be prepared.
“The training office has the difficult task of sewing together all of the different aspects the fire department has to make us into one well-oiled machine,” Hernandez said. “Dave does a good job of keeping us up to speed and well trained in all of those aspects.”
You have free articles remaining.
A La Porte City native, Jensson became interested in the fire service through his father, who served as a volunteer on the town department for three decades.
“I really thought it would be a good fit for me,” Jensson said.
Jensson studied at the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College, and he was a volunteer on the Holland Fire Department while working as a corrections officer for Benton and Hardin counties.
He joined Waterloo Fire Rescue in 2006 and worked as a tailboard firefighter and then was a paramedic for 10 years before he was promoted to lieutenant about two years ago and assigned to the training officer slot.
Hernandez said Jensson’s accomplishments have included using video conferencing to make training available to firefighters who aren’t able to attend classes, documenting training and renovating parts of the department’s training center on Newell Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.