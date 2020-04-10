Trails group gives out grants

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Trails Partnership has recently awarded $9,979 in grants for Cedar Valley Recreational Trail system improvements.
The following projects have received funding:
- The Cedar Valley Pedal Fest Committee was awarded $1,350 to help create, promote, and insure the festival that will take place on weekends during September 2020.
- Friends of the Gilbertville Depot was awarded $2,500 to repair and paint the exterior of the depot.
- George Wyth State Park was awarded $2,500 to help repair the Cedar Valley Lakes trail.
- The South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association was awarded $1,329 to purchase and install a FixIt Station in El Dorado Heights Park.
- The UNI GeoTREE Center was awarded $2,500 for a project to produce 360 imagery for the trails.
Funding for these grants has been raised through memberships and donations to the Cedar Trails Partnership. The annual membership renewal period is currently underway; individuals can join for $20, family memberships are $30. Clubs and organizations can join for $35 and students can join for $10 at www.cedartrailspartnership.org.
