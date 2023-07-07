Third in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WATERLOO — Everyone at the Friendship Village independent living center knows Mary Ann Burk – or so it seems. Anyone who sees her waves and greets her by name, sometimes pausing to share a story or two.

Burk, who smiles and acknowledges every greeting, is enjoying a good life built on a strong foundation of family and friends, community engagement and a rewarding career. Now 80, she retired in 2012 as chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

Over the years, Burk received numerous awards, including the Salute Award for Women, Nonprofit Leader of the Year, and the Women of Persimmon award.

Now she can claim another accolade as one of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 honorees for 2023.

“I’m so honored to be recognized. I’ve had such a full life and I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish,” said Burk.

“Mary Ann has always been an outstanding Cedar Valley citizen. She’s a strong supporter of the community and an advocate for those in need of a hand up,” said Gary Bertch, one of nine individuals who nominated her for the award. Bertch served on the foundation’s board of directors.

“She always proved herself to be not only a highly competent leader but also a humble, passionate, warm and deeply caring human being. This came through time and again in her daily dealings, not only with the organizations and individuals that were served by the Community Foundation but also in her interactions and relationship-building efforts with donors,” Bertch said.

Camille Hogan described Burk as a “trailblazer” in her letter nominating her friend and colleague for the award, praising her for “identifying unaddressed stumbling blocks for the underprivileged. Mary Ann then developed not only support but, more importantly, provided the leadership to address, change, expand, and improve the basic conditions that brought countless effective and sustainable solutions to our community.”

Burk and her husband, Peter W. Burk, moved to Waterloo in 1964 when he accepted a position as an attorney for the Gallagher law firm. He started his own law firm in 1976, and later served as attorney for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. He died in 2021.

They were married for 56 years and have two children, Colleen and Patrick, four grandchildren and two-great-grandchildren.

“It was difficult, no question,” Mary Ann Burk said about being a wife, mom and working woman at a time when women weren’t encouraged to work outside the home. “I worked hard at being a wife and mother, and my husband was very supportive. I shared what I was doing with my family.”

In her lengthy career, Burk served as executive director of Leadership Investment for Tomorrow, the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce’s Black Hawk County leadership program for young adults. She also founded Young Leaders in Action and, later, the Partners in Education program at Waterloo Community Schools. She served as president of the National Partners in Education Association, launched the Golden Apple Club, and created a partnership between RSVP and the schools to bring senior citizens as volunteers to mentor students. She also created a similar partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Ross Christensen recruited Burk to lead the fledging Waterloo Civic Foundation, overseeing about $500,000 in funds for various organizations. During Burk’s 20-year tenure, the Community Foundation became the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, with assets of more than $56 million and awarding $5 million in annual grants at her retirement. It was one of the first community foundations in the nation to meet national standards of the national Council on Foundations in Washington, D.C.

“It was an unbelievable experience. It took a while to get people interested in investing, but people knew me and trusted me. It was important to build trust, and let people know that they were making investment in the community, in people,” said Burk.

She started the Teen Trust program, co-founded the Iowa Council of Foundations, serving as president and working with a group to create Endow Iowa legislation which allowed nongaming counties to receive gaming dollars from the state. She also formed the Woman Philanthropy program, now known as “Women for Good.”

In her nominating letter, Karol Hoth addressed Burk’s special qualities.

“Mary Ann is a real champion for her family, friends and community. She is a most effective facilitator and leader. She is gifted with people skills, a collaborative spirit and an ability to create, plan and accomplish goals,” she said.

The Rev. Cathy Young said Burk is a “selfless woman” whose volunteer contributions “are legend. She was key in developing our local network, Cedar Valley’s Promise, committed to helping all our children develop their full potential.”

In addition, Burk served on the Waterloo Recreation and Arts Commission and later, the Cultural and Arts Commission, presiding over the commission during the successful campaign to build the Phelps Youth Pavilion. She still sits on the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Collections and Exhibitions committee.

“When Mary Ann and I both retired we vowed to stay in touch and to continue our long friendship and have done so,” said Cammie Scully, retired director of the Waterloo Center for the Arts. “No one deserves this recognition more than Mary Ann Burk who has tirelessly worked to support our community in so many significant ways.”

