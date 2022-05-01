Trail Rx: New wellness program offers nature as prescription for healing

CEDAR FALLS — Walking in nature is a prescription for healing.

Scientific research has shown the physical and mental health benefits of spending time in natural surroundings, such as nature preserves and forests. Being in nature, whether walking or hiking, experiencing quiet contemplation, or even birdwatching can help reduce feelings of anxiety, stress, fear and anger, as well as lower blood pressure and heart rate, improve breathing and cognitive abilities and create a more positive attitude.

“I’ve seen firsthand the healing benefits of nature for myself, and my patients who have come with me on guided walks report amazing experiences with their physical, mental and spiritual health,” said Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., a local integrative medicine physician. She also is medical adviser for AllTrails, a fitness and travel mobile app used worldwide in outdoor recreational activities, and is lead physician for Chopra Health Retreats and a certified forest therapy guide.

Hackenmiller is collaborating with the Black Hawk County Conservation staff and Hartman Reserve Nature Center on Trail Rx, a free, outdoor wellness program at Hartman Reserve. It will launch May 15 with an introductory program at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at Hartman Reserve, 657 Reserve Drive, in Cedar Falls. No registration is required to attend the opening event.

Trail Rx is described as a “self-care prescription” at Hartman that offers a framework to accomplish a user’s wellness goals alongside guidance from their health care providers. Hackenmiller has worked closely with Connie Svoboda, development coordinator at Hartman and a certified forest therapy guide, in identifying “therapeutic prescribed trails,” she said.

Five trails have been designated Trail Rx trails. These trails were carefully measured for distance, elevation changes, terrain, physical activity goals and other data.

“Suzanne wanted to have gazing points to stop and take in the scenery and to have inclusivity in mind, so everyone could have access and get something beneficial from the trails,” said Svoboda. “There will be eight different stops along the five trails where participants will see signage with a QR code that can be used to access the Trail Rx website.”

The website will launch May 15. There also will be a printed trail map.

Accumulated data, audio files, links and additional information will be available at HartmanReserve.org, with suggested mental health activities designed to help users connect to their senses, slow down, relax and quiet their minds. The program has already been endorsed by AllTrails.

Hackenmiller plans to work with local medical and health providers to bring awareness to the trails program. For example, a physician may encourage or “prescribe” Trail Rx to a patient recovering from surgery, or a counselor may suggest walking in nature to improve mental health.

“Not everybody is interested in the physical fitness use of the trails, which brings us to the mental health aspect which is applicable to everyone. Click on the QR code for a mental health prescription, some type of landmark or physical attribute and there will be guided invitations designed to help people take in nature through their senses, get out of their heads and sink into the natural world,” Hackenmiller explained.

“I’ve seen patients in the clinic, especially during and since the pandemic, with skyrocketing issues related to mental health. I’ll talk with patients about conventional things, but as a complementary approach, ‘why not consider getting yourself outside for a little bit of exercise or a walk.’ The benefits these patients have experienced is astounding and frankly, remarkable.”

Svoboda said informal partnerships with area professionals who might provide a Trails Rx prescription “provides some accountability for people. You may have thought about coming out to walk the trails for exercise and never gotten around to it. But if your doctor recommends exercise, and you can walk the Maple Loop three times a week, you’re following doctor’s orders.

“We are not medical professionals at Hartman,” Svoboda emphasized. “We are simply hosts for the program and provide the opportunity to benefit from Trail Rx. It’s a good tool on a person’s wellness journey.”

Hackenmiller pointed out, “This isn’t time spent frivolously, this is self-care. Going to the gym is somehow built into our culture, but it can be expensive. Going out in nature is free and comes with its own health benefits.”

For more information on this or any Conservation program, please call (319) 277-2187 or visit BlackHawkCountyParks.com under the Events menu.

