Trail repairs underway in George Wyth State Park

CEDAR FALLS — People are being asked to stay off a portion of the Cedar Valley Lakes Trail in George Wyth State Park as repairs get underway.

Construction has begun on a stretch from George Wyth Lodge to Krieg's Crossing and workers are not expecting to accomodate trail users. Pedestrians and bikers should stay out of that area so contractors can get the work completed.

