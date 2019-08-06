CEDAR FALLS — A single file line of runners wound through George Wyth State Park trails one night last week as the local Trail Sisters group hit the dirt for its weekly run.
“Our lives are so kind of fast-paced,” said Wendy Foote, one of the group’s leaders. “… And we get out here and all that stuff melts away, and you’re around other women that are inspiring and empowering. It’s just a great atmosphere.”
The trail running group meets twice a week so members can run with like-minded women, build relationships, and expand the representation of women in the sport.
A leadership team of four orchestrates the runs by selecting different trails for the Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening runs. The runs cover about a three-mile distance to maintain a beginner-friendly environment.
“We’re trying to do some easier routes that can keep people together,” said Julie Tyler, another group leader.
The Cedar Falls group is one of about 60 Trail Sisters groups around the world.
In attempt to boost women’s participation in trail running, ultra-marathon runner Gina Lucrezi established Trail Sisters in Colorado in 2016. Using the platform of an online journal as a means of building a community of support and an empowering environment for women in the outdoors, trail running groups formed around the country.
Stretching from Hawaii to Maine, Trail Sisters also reaches Canada and the United Kingdom. In addition to the journal, Trail Sisters offers an Adventure Grant to enable women’s pursuits in trail running as well as trail running retreats.
For several years, Foote helped lead Dirt Divas, a previous women’s trail running group in the Cedar Valley. But as they met for runs, fewer members showed up. Toward the end of last year when Foote noticed Trail Sisters groups popping up around the country, she decided evolving Dirt Divas into a Trail Sisters group would be beneficial.
You have free articles remaining.
“I love what Trail Sisters stands for because I think women are so hesitant to get out on the trails,” Foote said. “There’s a lot of factors for that, and trail running is such a male-dominated sport, so I wanted to increase participation in trail running through Trail Sisters.”
Living up to its mission, Foote has seen women step up and participate in local races.
“(Trail Sisters) is supposed to be about empowerment,” Foote said, “and when you see (women) at a trail race ... they know that they’re capable, and it’s encouraging to see.”
Foote said Lucrezi has created “Trail Sister approved races,” which require providing feminine products throughout the race, women’s sized T-shirts and equal amounts of podium spots for women and men.
“A lot of our local trail race directors have joined and ... (said) they’ll respect those,” Foote said.
The group doesn’t just run the dirt trails. Trail Sisters adopted Lodge Trail between Fisher and Alice Wyth Lakes, maintaining the trail throughout the summer.
Rain or shine, the trail running group meets year round each week, even during the winter months, with the exception of blizzard conditions.
“When you do trail races, you’re going to have all those conditions,” Foote said. “So you might as well embrace them and enjoy it and act like a kid, and get out there and play in the mud.”
To learn more about Trail Sisters or group locations, visit trailsisters.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.