WATERLOO – Continuation of the U.S. 20 reconstruction project from Iowa 21 to the Cedar River in Waterloo requires shifting traffic in the coming days, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.
These changes will allow the contractor to reconstruct the westbound lanes. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-fall 2019.
Weather permitting, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, eastbound U.S. 20 traffic, currently in a head-to-head pattern in the westbound inside lane of U.S. 20, will shift to the outside lane of the newly completed eastbound lanes of U.S. 20. This traffic shift will be completed before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, westbound U.S. 20 traffic will be shifted to the inside eastbound lane.
Once all U.S. 20 traffic is in the eastbound lanes, pavement removal and replacement will begin in the westbound lanes. The head-to-head lane configuration will be in effect until the westbound lanes are replaced. Several ramps along U.S. 20 will be closed with marked detouring during this project.
Ramp closures
--- The southbound Interstate 380 ramp to westbound U.S. 20 will be closed with traffic detoured on U.S. 218, Shaulis Road, and Iowa 21.
--- The northbound U.S. 218 ramp to westbound U.S. 20 will be closed with traffic detoured on Shaulis Road and Iowa 21.
--- The Iowa 21 ramp to eastbound U.S. 20 will be closed with traffic detoured on Shaulis Road and U.S. 218.
--- The westbound U.S. 20 exit ramp to Iowa 21 will be closed with traffic detoured on U.S. 20, and the Ansborough Avenue interchange.
--- The westbound U.S. 20 ramp to southbound U.S. 218 will be closed with traffic detoured on U.S. 218/I-380 and the San Marnan interchange.
--- The River Forest ramp to northbound I-380/U.S. 218 will reopen, but access to westbound U.S. 20 will remain closed with no marked detour route.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
