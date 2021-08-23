Traffic signal to be modified at Highway 58/27 and Greenhill Road intersection in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Public Works Division will be modifying the traffic signals at the intersection of Highway 58/27 and Greenhill Road.

On Highway 58, the signals will flash only red and the left turn lanes will be closed for both north and southbound traffic.

Once the modifications are made, the flashing yellow arrows will be removed from Highway 58 north and southbound, and going forward, vehicles will only be allowed to turn left on a green arrow.

For any questions on the project, contact Matt Lukehart, Cedar Falls traffic operations supervisor, at: 319-273-8635.

