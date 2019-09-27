CEDAR FALLS — The intersection of Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road will be closed beginning about 9 p.m. Sunday. Highway 58 will be closed between Ridgeway Avenue and Greenhill Road.
Viking Road will be closed between Nordic Drive and Andrea Drive. The intersection will open to traffic at 7 a.m. Monday.
Motorists will be detoured to Hudson Road and Greenhill Road.
For access to businesses on Viking Road east of 58, a detour will lead to Prairie Parkway and Cedar Heights Drive.
Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 58 at Viking Road will be restricted to a single lane in each direction.
Traffic lanes on Viking Road will remain the same with this configuration for four weeks as work is completed on the new bridge, intersection and new signal system.
All left-turn movements for large trucks will be restricted on both Highway 58 and Viking Road. In mid-October, there will be a two-week period where all traffic turning west will be restricted.
