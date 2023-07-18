CEDAR FALLS – Starting July 17, the city's contractor will be continuing with the third phase of construction on West 27th Street with removals of pavement and the westerly high school construction entrance.
The Greenhill Road and West 27th Street intersection will be opened to traffic with a new high school construction entrance established utilizing PE Center Drive. During this time, the only access point to the high school will be from PE Center Drive as crews continue to work toward the west of the Greenhill Road intersection.
This last phase of construction will be in effect for approximately five months, with all three high school access points open to traffic by the end of the construction season.
Other crews will continue with paving operations near Hudson Road. Lane closures will still be in effect at Hudson Road and West 27th Street as they are currently placed.
