RARE offering, this amazing private oasis is nestled on more than 38 acres of land. This hidden treasure is the former Heyata Girl Scout Camp that has been transformed into a private residence. This unparalleled property features a show-stopping home, a private cabin, a large outbuilding, access to the Shell Rock River, and approximately three miles of private trails. Starting with the main home, the clean lines and contemporary styling blends beautifully into the landscape. The foyer opens to the expansive floor plan and gives a glimpse of the surroundings with walls of windows. Heated quartz floors flow throughout the home seamlessly blending the outdoors indoors. The living room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by Anamosa limestone. The formal dining room is ideal for entertaining in this great space and is situated near the beautiful kitchen. Hickory cabinetry, sleek stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops create an outstanding kitchen. The main floor master suite provides beautiful concrete floors, a spacious walk-in closet, a private ensuite bathroom with a steam shower and bidet as well as access to a heated screened-in, covered porch. The main floor also features a beautiful den/bdrm with complete with built ins-with high speed internet available this is a remote workers dream office! Completing the main level is a separate laundry room, access to multiple covered decks, and another screened-in porch. The stunning staircase provides a custom handrail, hickory steps, and massive windows leading to the finished walkout lower level. This lower level provides heated floors, three bedrooms, one full bathroom, ample storage space, and access to an exterior courtyard. The home is complete with an attached oversized heated two-stall garage with both hot and cold water as well as floor drains and a backup generator for major components of the home. This rare offering provides a separate cabin that features a massive fireplace built with boulders and stone, a small kitchenette, a large studio space as well as a bathroom. The outbuilding provides great space to store any tractors, ATVs, boats, or other toys. All of these incredible features are situated amongst incredible timber and untouched midwest land that is packed with wildflowers and wildlife and is prime for deer and turkey hunting. This property adjoins the Shell Rock River and features access to a sandbar and an area to launch a boat or access the water for fishing. Do not miss this once-in-a-lifetime offering! Schedule your showing today!

