{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson St., will host the 52nd Traditional Dinner at 5 p.m. Jan. 18.

The menu includes pig’s feet and tails, rabbit, squirrel, raccoon, fried chicken, roast beef, hog’s head cheese, gumbo, collard greens, black-eyed peas, green beans, candied yams, cushaw, butter roll, corn bread, crackling bread and beverage.

Cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets for the event can be purchased at the church or from members of the congregation. The public is welcome.

Pastor is the Rev. Marvin D. Jenkins.

Our memorable stories of 2019

Our memorable stories of 2019

News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments