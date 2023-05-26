Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — A pre-Memorial Day activity started by the late Marcia Courbat in the Garden of Memories Cemetery continues to go strong.

Courbat, who served in the Army Medical Corps during World War II, headed up the effort to place flags on what’s become a few thousand veterans’ graves. She died in 2021 at the age of 98.

“It’s become a tradition,” said James Lentfer, one of the organizers of event, which was held Thursday morning with several dozen volunteers. “We’re trying to continue in the footsteps of Marcia. She really did have a heart for veterans and we’ve done a great job all these years, even through the rain.”

Participants went out in pairs, trios, or larger groups with lists and maps, bundles of flags, and an iron poker in hand. They completed the work faster this year than in recent memory because of the sheer number of participants and a nice day without any rain.

“We have a lot of work to do, but it looks pretty nice when it’s all done,” said Lentfer.

Veterans buried at Garden of Memories, located at 3669 Logan Ave., include those who served as far back as in World War I and II.

The tradition’s been carried on by Lentfer and fellow Navy veteran Yolando Loveless, Black Hawk County’s director of Veteran’s Affair. They have more than 50 years of service between them.

They’re assisted greatly by cemetery manager Kristi Frost. Thursday’s groups included representation from MercyOne, Coloff Media and the Cedar Valley Rotary Club, to name a few. East High School, the University of Northern Iowa, veterans and others with connections to those who have served are also represented among the volunteers.

“There’s no better way of showing our honor and respect than by putting flags next to their graves,” said Loveless, who got involved after traveling on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and seeing how Arlington National Cemetery is well kept.

Navy veteran Sean Clarke of Waterloo went out to the cemetery with his daughter Nikki. It was their third year participating and the pair had about 100 veterans on their list.

“I’m a veteran, so it’s a way to give back,” he said. “Sometimes you come across ones from World II, a couple from World War 1. Their families have probably forgotten them because you don’t often go to see your great, great grandfather.”

The MercyOne Waterloo Foundation had a four-person group participating. Among them was its manager Joe Surma of Waterloo, a veteran of the Army National Guard.

“I hope someone does it for me someday” was the sentiment he shared with another volunteer, Air Force veteran Darrin Sommerfelt of Waterloo.

Carol Schulte of Evansdale, who is from a military family, was another volunteer. She noted how she has uncles, aunts and cousins among the deceased in the cemetery.

And there were some heartfelt surprises, too. Candy Nardini of Waterloo came across a newly plotted grave of an old boyfriend’s father. She was able to add his name to the list of veterans to be passed on to groups for years to come.

“We’ve been coming out here maybe five years,” she said. “My dad was a World War II veteran, so veterans are so important to me. This is just a little something we can do to remember them and their sacrifices.”