Tractor parade details released

ALLISON -- -The 18th annual KLMJ/KQCR Antique Tractor Parade is set for Aug. 29. This year, it will start and finish at the Butler County Fairgrounds in Allison and travel the countryside around Allison, Kesley, Hampton, and Aredale.

There will be three flights of tractors traveling at 10, 13, and 16 mph. We will have a breakfast in Allison that is open to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. The tractor drivers will have a morning break in Kesley, lunch in Hampton during the Summerfest Celebration, and an afternoon break in Aredale. An open-to-the-public evening meal will be served in Allison at the conclusion of the ride.

Applications are available online at radioonthego.com. The registration fee is $60 per tractor and includes breakfast, two snack breaks, a voucher for lunch, supper, and an 8x10 photo of your tractor. Buddy seats are an additional $35 which includes all the meals and snacks. Due to the need for pre-printed tractor placards and a head-count for food preparation, pre-registration is required. This year we will not be accepting any applications after Tuesday, August 25th.

