Traci Hewitt: Work is meaningful for oncology certified nurse

Second in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO – Waterloo native and East High graduate Traci Hewitt initially thought she wanted to be a doctor.

“When I started at (the University of) Iowa, I was actually premed. I wanted something science-oriented, medicine-oriented. But I saw the differences between doctors and nurses, and I knew I didn’t want to be on call all the time and making those heavy decisions, so I decided to go the nursing route. I knew it was the right decision for me.”

Hewitt returned to Waterloo to attend Allen College and pursue a bachelor of science in nursing degree. During her junior year of college, Hewitt was trying to hone in on a specialty when she was told about an opening in the medical oncology unit.

“I always say I didn’t choose oncology. It chose me,” she said.

In 1996, after a stint working in a busy unit in Kansas City, Hewitt came home to work in a private practice with Dr. Mukund Nadipuram.

“Everyone knows him as Dr. Nadi,” Hewitt said.

The following year, Nadipuram left the practice and joined Covenant (now MercyOne).

“He asked me to go with him, and I’ve been there ever since,” Hewitt said. “We’ve grown from a practice of four to now having close to 25 or 30 employees. It’s interesting to see how the Christmas cards have changed.”

Currently, Hewitt works at the MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center. She has been an oncology certified nurse since 1997.

“I am a chemotherapy infusion nurse,” she said. “I check dosages, give premeds either orally or through an IV. I give a full head-to-toe assessment on every patient. Sometimes we can catch things the doctor didn’t encounter.”

Hewitt said she also focuses on patient education. All new patients starting treatment visit with a chemotherapy nurse who explains the treatment regimen, side effects and reasons to notify the office.

“We always try to treat everyone as our own,” she said of her patients. “We have a lot who come in angry at their diagnosis, angry at their treatment. It can be so overwhelming. We try to offer a little trust and reassurance to reinforce they are in the right place and making the right decision.

“I’ve treated a lot of friends and, unfortunately, family members — and even some patients who have become friends.

“And I love my co-workers,” she said. “We have a fantastic team, from the doctors and nurses, nurse practitioners to the lab and front desk. We all work together.”

Hewitt’s colleague, Dana McDougall, nominated her for Cedar Valley Top Nurses honors.

“Traci has been an oncology nurse for 20-plus years. During that time, she has had a positive impact on numerous lives. She is caring, compassionate and knowledgeable. Traci puts her patients’ needs first and always offers support. Traci is an excellent nurse who continues to change lives daily,” McDougall wrote.

“It hasn’t always been easy. The last few years have been very challenging. Working through the pandemic was unlike anything I have gone through. With the staffing issues, taking care of patients, dealing with the rules of what we can do and what we can’t do.

“In addition to her role as an oncology nurse, she also serves on MercyOne’s Breast Program Leadership Committee, assisted with the conversion to electronic health records and has been instrumental in training new oncology nurses,” McDougall continued.

Hewitt praises Nadipuram for his mentorship, along with others she has encountered throughout her career.

“Don’t show me how; tell me the why. I have to put those things together in my mind.”

She is now a mentor.

“Learn to be resilient, and learn to stand up for yourself,” Hewitt advised new nurses. “You can learn from so many situations. Take in the experience of everyone around you. That can be physicians, nurses, the pharmacist, even the kitchen workers. Soak in all the knowledge.”

For Hewitt, the fight against cancer is a very personal one.

“Unfortunately, I treated my mom, who is my best friend, and my father-in-law. Losing them has been extremely difficult – one very early in my career and my mom just few years ago.”

But the successes outweigh the losses.

“I had a patient, mid-20s, married with a couple of young kids. Over the course of treatment, we became friends. Being able to watch that family and those relationships grow and know I participated in that – that’s very special.

“I’ve had patients come up to me in the street and say, ‘Hey, she saved my life.’

“I get asked a ton ‘how do you do what you do?’ No, we don’t save everyone, but we do save a lot.

“You know what you’re doing is meaningful.”

