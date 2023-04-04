WATERLOO – Bet you can’t walk through the Grout Museum’s new exhibition without conjuring up fond memories of childhood.

One look at the giant interactive spud head sculpture, the classic spring toy Slinky, GI Joe (with the Kung Fu Grip) and a life-sized Sorry! board game, and toy jingles will begin playing on the soundtrack of your mind -- “A spring, a spring, a marvelous thing! Everyone knows it’s Slinky,” …. “GI Joe, GI Joe, fighting man from head to toe. …”

Open now through March 30, 2024, “The Toybox: Generations of Play” feels like Christmas day and Saturday morning cartoons rolled into one nostalgic package.

“The Grout has a pretty extensive toy collection, and we thought it would be fun to bring some of it out for the public to see,” said Alan Sweeney, director of facilities and exhibits.

Exhibit Coordinator Jenny Bowser searched through the museum’s permanent collection of fun items donated by patrons through the years and pulled together a wide range of toys and games. “After the past several years, we liked the idea of doing something light-hearted and fun. This show appeals across the generations,” she explained.

She researched toys in the collection, read books on toys, thumbed through old wish books, watched documentaries on toys and toy commercials. “Some people had toys to loan us for the exhibit, and I sat in their basements and played with some of the toys,” Bower confessed, smiling.

She selected toys and games that were more hands-on or interactive, although there are early examples of computerized games, such as Atari game consoles.

The lid lifts on “The Toybox” beginning with post-war 1940s and spanning the decades until the early 2000s. Advances in plastics, a rise in consumerism and the Baby Boom launched lots of new toys for parents to buy for kids after World War II. In 1952, Hasbro was the first toymaker to cut out the middlemen – Mom and Dad – and aim their advertising for the new Mr. Potato Head directly at their audience – children captivated by cartoons and sugar-coated cereals, glued to the TV every Saturday morning. Kids were inundated with toy commercials primarily at Christmas until 1955. That’s when Mattel launched the year-round toy commercial after purchasing a large block of advertising to air during “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

On display are Barbie dolls, a Barbie Dream House and Corvette, various GI Joes, Bratz dolls, Lite-Brite, Slinky toys, Care Bears, My Little Pony characters, Fisher-Price and Playskool toys, Hot Wheels, Matchbox Cars, Lincoln Logs, Tinkertoys, Weebles, chemistry sets, toy trucks, He-Man, Transformers, Star Wars and Masters of the Universe action figures, board games including Twister and Mall Madness, and numerous others.

Some toys were hazardous, containing small pieces that posed choking risks, Lawn Darts that could impale players, Whing-Ding, which could cause possible neck or back injuries and the beloved Easy Bake Oven, which could reach 300 F, Bowser noted. New child safety rules in the late 1960s and '70s saw many toys redesigned or removed from market.

In the Grout exhibit, kids of all ages are relishing swapping out eyes, ears and other elements on a larger-than-life Mr. Spud, created for the show by University of Northern Iowa art students.

Visitors can flashback to primitive-looking Atari game consoles and Nintendo home video games from the 1970s, “door buster” toys from the 1980s like Cabbage Patch Kids that parents willingly wrestled out of someone else’s hands, the 1990s Power Rangers, Teenage Ninja Turtles and Tickle Me Elmo, and innovative electronic games and toys in the 2000s.

There’s a jumbo, interactive replica of Lite Brite, as well as vintage toy commercials to watch.

“It’s one of those exhibits that is filled with nostalgia. For many adults, especially, it’s a trip down memory lane to their childhood,” Bowser added.

The Grout Museum, 503 South St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Viewing the exhibit is included with admission: $12 adults, half price for veterans and children 4-13. Admission is free for museum members and children 3 and under.

