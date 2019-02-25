WATERLOO -- More snow and some ice, plus winds whipping it all around this weekend, wreaked havoc on the state as parts of some highways and interstates continue to be closed Monday as plows work to open roads.
The Iowa State Patrol's Mason City bureau posted a video to its Facebook page Monday morning showing a tractor-trailer in the ditch and snow continuing to blow across Interstate 35 near Clear Lake.
The Iowa Department of Transportation said Monday at noon that the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 were back open, but warned conditions were still "difficult" for drivers. The northbound lanes would remain closed "for the time being."
The DOT said professional drivers who needed a place to park until northbound I-35 reopened could use the Hilton Coliseum in Ames or Prairie Meadows in Altoona, as all rest areas were currently full.
Besides I-35, U.S. Highway 218 north of Nashua was closed in both directions, as was U.S. Highway 63 north of New Hampton to the Minnesota border and U.S. Highway 69 from Belmond to Garner.
Tow bans were still in place as of 11:30 a.m. Monday for Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Hardin, Howard, Mitchell, Tama, Winneshiek and Worth counties in Northeast Iowa, according to the DOT. Much of western and northern Iowa remained under tow bans as of Monday.
At least a dozen cars in Cedar Falls were stranded during the winter weather Sunday, said public safety director Jeff Olson. A snow plow ended up getting stuck near Greenhill Road and University Avenue’s roundabout.
Though there was only a 20 percent chance of snow in the forecast for Monday, less than an inch of snow was predicted for Tuesday. But it was the cold temperatures and wind that continued to be the biggest issue, with wind chill values of minus-15 expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Numerous vehicles were stranded over the weekend's snow, ice and resulting "ground blizzard," and many area counties were under a tow ban through most of Sunday.
Many law enforcement departments urged motorists to stay off all roads Sunday, as plows couldn't keep them from drifting shut in the high winds, particularly in rural, open areas.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office noted Monday morning that Highway 218, Highway 63 and Highway 3, as well as county roads, were completely covered in snow and ice, and county plows were attempting to clear all drifts. Portions of Highway 3 were also "drifted shut" in places, the department noted.
"If you must travel, leave early and slow down," the department said in a Facebook post Monday morning. "If you see a drift, don’t try to drive through it."
They noted motorists hadn't listened to them over the weekend.
"We have had many four wheel drive trucks stuck over the last 24 hrs and have had to use snowmobiles to get to some stranded motorists," the department said in a post Sunday.
A video posted by the Hardin County Sheriff's Facebook page showed white-out conditions along Iowa Highway 65 near Iowa Falls.
"There is zero visibility in numerous areas throughout the county," the post Sunday morning said. "Please stay where you are!!!"
The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said Sunday there was "a real chance" they wouldn't be able to help stranded drivers until Monday morning.
"For your safety, and the safety of all emergency responders, please stay off the roads until the weather clears," the department pleaded.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office simply posted photos Sunday of accidents to warn would-be drivers, including drifted-in trucks and SUVs, as well as a tractor-trailer tipped over and drifted in by snow.
"The roads are still in terrible shape and the drifts are deep," the department said in a post Sunday night.
The Chickasaw County Sheriff was doing the same on their Facebook page Sunday.
"Our deputies are not able to get to you if you get stranded," it warned motorists, with a photo of a pickup truck near a Fredericksburg exit sign.
Winneshiek County Emergency Management took to scolding motorists for disregarding warnings about travel in a Monday post, saying they had to help 50 stranded motorists on Sunday.
"The conditions yesterday put everyone at risk; not only the motorists/families who are driving the vehicles but the emergency responders tasked with getting to them to render aid," the office said Monday.
Some emergencies couldn't wait.
A pregnant woman in Fairbank was rescued after her ambulance got stuck at 3 a.m. Sunday, and was doing fine in an area hospital, according to the Fairbank Fire Department, which came to her aid.
FAIRBANK -- Fairbank firefighters rescued an ambulance with a pregnant woman in labor early …
And in Dysart, Cady Schmidt thanked plow drivers and emergency personnel for helping her get to a Cedar Rapids hospital on Sunday afternoon to deliver her "little Blizzard Baby," Schmidt posted on Facebook Sunday.
She said her son, Everett Douglas Schmidt, was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids "by way of ambulance, shutdown roads and drifted highways."
"A story we will never forget and a boy we love with all our hearts!" she wrote.
Courier reporter Thomas Nelson contributed to this report.
