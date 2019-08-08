WATERLOO — The Husome Strong Foundation will host the Live Lucky Charity Golf Tournament and the Beginners Luck Adaptive Golf Clinic on Aug. 16 at Irv Warren Golf Course, 1000 Fletcher Ave.
The aim is to raise money to purchase four solo rider adaptive golf carts for people with disabilities to play.
It will also help in developing adaptive golf in the Cedar Valley.
The four-person, best shot golf tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
There will also be the beginners luck adaptive golf clinic on Aug. 16, with sessions at 9, 10 and 11 a.m.
The clinic is free to anyone with a disability who would like to learn how to swing a golf club or use adaptive golf equipment.
To register, call the Irv Warren Golf Course, 234-9271, call the Husome Strong Foundation at 230-2947 or email Steve@HusomeStrong.com.
The foundation offers instruction, organized events and adaptive equipment to help make the game enjoyable to people with disabilities.
