Tourism award announced

The Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau and Experience Waterloo were honored with an award for Outstanding Marketing Collaboration at the 2020 Iowa Tourism Conference in Des Moines.

The award celebrates the partnership forged by the two organizations and a variety of local businesses and organizations to promote events through a new online calendar of events, www.CedarValley365.com. Local businesses and organizations can load events onto the website and interact with viewers via social media. The bureaus also promote the events to media outlets.